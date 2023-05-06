Hundreds turn out for Walk MS Philadelphia with the goal to find a cure

A sea of orange taking over the Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday morning. Orange represents awareness for multiple sclerosis and hundreds were out for Walk MS Philadelphia.

Close to 1,000 people came out to the art museum to walk for an end to MS. This was the first Philadelphia MS walk in years. Between COVID and last year’s event rained out.

"We’re very excited to be here, in the sunshine, after the rain and cold temperatures of this week," Mark Brown said.

"After the walk here, we’re driving to Ocean City and doing their walk tomorrow," David Koury, from the Lehigh Valley, stated.

The dedication is all to find a cure.

"My girlfriend, Stacey Real, had MS for 10 years. It’s very important to walk and it’s very important to donate to raise money to find a cure for the disease," David continued.

For many people at the walk, it is personal. If they don’t have MS, their friend does or someone in their family. Mark Brown knows firsthand. His husband has MS.

"Kraig has been living with MS since 1997. We’ve been together since 1998. His dad, who we lost five years ago, was living with MS. He really struggled, so it’s really personal," Brown commented.

Brown and his team raised thousands of dollars to help find a cure. FOX 29’s Drew Anderson asked how he was able to raise so much. "Don’t be afraid to ask. The worst someone can say is no and every bit helps."

Anyone interested in more information for the Walk MS can find it on their website. Additionally, the Bike MS: City to Shore Ride takes place later this year.