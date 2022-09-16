Hurricane-force winds, 50-foot seas expected as remnants of typhoon barrel toward Alaska

A robust storm system, consisting of the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to produce hurricane-force gusts and seas upwards of 50 feet at the end of the workweek and start of the weekend for parts of America’s Last Frontier.

Intense storm systems are common for Alaska, but seeing an extra-tropical cyclone with a pressure of around 940 millibars is not frequent.

Typically, storm systems with lower pressure produce stronger winds and larger swells as air moves away from high pressure towards the center of the low-pressure system.

Impacts from Typhoon Merbok are streaming northward (NOAA)

Forecast models show the pressure with the upcoming event could drop to around 940 millibars, which will produce sustained winds of 50 to 65 mph with gusts to 75 mph along the southwestern coast.

Alaska Predicted Wind Gusts(FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service expects a storm surge of between 3 and 6 feet, which could inundate low-lying coastal communities.

"It’s definitely going to be a significant event. It’s shaping up to be one of the worst events that we’ve seen for years," the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, Alaska said.

Communities such as Adak, Unalaska, St. Paul, St. Johns and Bethel will all be near the center of the storm, where winds and rains will be the heaviest.

"For most of those Alaskan communities, when a storm is bearing down, they don’t have the capability for evacuations. So what they normally do is they’ll go to a community shelter, which is the safe option," said Jeremy Zidek, public information officer at Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "Supply chain issues, transportation issues and weather issues are kind of a regular occurrence, so people have to be pretty resilient to even live in those areas."

Several alerts that include a Coastal Flood Watch, Storm Warning and Gale Warning have been issued by the NWS ahead of the arrival of the worst of the weather, which is expected to happen on Friday and into Saturday.

Alaska Wind Alerts(FOX Weather)

Meteorologists and first responders are most concerned about the maritime community, which produces most of the nation’s seafood.

Pacific salmon, crab, Pacific cod, shrimp, herring, sablefish pollock, and Pacific halibut are all harvested from Alaska and leads to more than $5 billion in economic activity in Alaska every year.

"This will be a major Bering Sea Storm, and mariners are encouraged begin preparing for it now," the NWS said.

Typhoon Merbok is one of several significant storm systems from the West Pacific that are expected to get caught up in the jet stream and impact U.S. weather.

Abnormally warm water in the North Pacific is one of the ingredients helping to enhance the lifecycle and strength of the northern cyclones but not enough to help them sustain their tropical cyclone identity into the northern latitudes.

Similar to the Atlantic basin, the Northwest Pacific typhoon season is running behind normal, only seeing about half the storms that they are used to seeing by mid-September.

During recent weeks, the West Pacific has seen an uptick in activity with typhoons Muifa, Hinnamnor and Merbok.

Most, if not all, will lead to impacts in Alaska with rain, wind and high seas, meaning that the forty-ninth state might be in store for rainy time period.

Experts with the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center expect several weeks of above-average rainfall in the state.

Forecasters believe there will be increased rainfall chances across Alaska during the next several days.

