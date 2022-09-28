Hurricane Ian almost a Category 5 storm packing 155-mph winds as it nears Florida

Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon or early evening along the heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at "highest risk" of a devastating storm surge. Other impacts could include strong wind, torrential rain, flooding, and widespread power outages.

Ian was centered about 55 miles west of Naples at 8 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph.

The hurricane could push as much as 12 feet of ocean water ashore in Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said, urging people to evacuate the danger zone if they still can. More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law, no one could be forced to flee.

Winds exceeding tropical-storm strength of 39 mph reached Florida by 3 a.m. and hurricane-force winds were expected in Florida well in advance of the eyewall moving inland, the Miami-based center said. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 18 inches.

"It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the storm's projected path. "This is the kind of storm surge that is life-threatening."

Ian’s forward movement slowed over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger. A hurricane warning covered roughly 220 miles of the state. Tampa and St. Petersburg were included, and could potentially get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian's path to brace for days without electricity. As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals also were moving some patients.

Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes and businesses.

Parts of Florida's east coast faced a storm surge threat as well, and isolated tornadoes were spinning off the storm well ahead of landfall.

Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby to respond as needed.

Before turning toward Florida, Ian struck Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province with sustained winds of 125 mph and caused destruction in the island nation's world-famous tobacco belt. No deaths were reported.

