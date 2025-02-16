Husband, wife critically shot after argument near Philly speakeasy; 3 juveniles sought
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for three juveniles after an argument took a violent turn, sending a married couple to the hospital early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police responded to reports of a possible shootout on the 3800 block of Wallace Street just before 4:30 a.m.
A short time later, two victims showed up at a local hospital.
A 42-year-old man was suffering from four gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen, and a 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the abdomen.
The victims are husband and wife, and both are in critical condition.
What they're saying:
Investigators at the scene believe the incident began as an argument at a speakeasy on Wallace Street, which then escalated into a shooting on Lowber Street.
They say three juveniles fled the scene following the shooting.
What we don't know:
It is unknown which direction the suspects fled, and no descriptions have been released at this time.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.