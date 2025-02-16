Expand / Collapse search
Husband, wife critically shot after argument near Philly speakeasy; 3 juveniles sought

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 16, 2025 8:31am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Husband, wife critically shot; 3 juveniles sought

Philadelphia police are looking for three juveniles after an argument took a violent turn, sending a married couple to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • A married couple were shot after an argument near a speakeasy in Philadelphia's Mantua section.
    • Both the husband and wife are in critical condition.
    • Three juveniles are being sought in connection to the shooting.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a possible shootout on the 3800 block of Wallace Street just before 4:30 a.m.

A short time later, two victims showed up at a local hospital.

A 42-year-old man was suffering from four gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen, and a 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the abdomen.

The victims are husband and wife, and both are in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Investigators at the scene believe the incident began as an argument at a speakeasy on Wallace Street, which then escalated into a shooting on Lowber Street.

They say three juveniles fled the scene following the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unknown which direction the suspects fled, and no descriptions have been released at this time.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

