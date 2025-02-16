Husband, wife critically shot after argument near Philly speakeasy; 3 juveniles sought

The Brief A married couple were shot after an argument near a speakeasy in Philadelphia's Mantua section. Both the husband and wife are in critical condition. Three juveniles are being sought in connection to the shooting.



Philadelphia police are looking for three juveniles after an argument took a violent turn, sending a married couple to the hospital early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a possible shootout on the 3800 block of Wallace Street just before 4:30 a.m.

A short time later, two victims showed up at a local hospital.

A 42-year-old man was suffering from four gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen, and a 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the abdomen.

The victims are husband and wife, and both are in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Investigators at the scene believe the incident began as an argument at a speakeasy on Wallace Street, which then escalated into a shooting on Lowber Street.

They say three juveniles fled the scene following the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unknown which direction the suspects fled, and no descriptions have been released at this time.

An investigation is underway.