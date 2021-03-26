Lane closed on I-295 after retaining wall partially collapses in Bellmawr

A northbound lane is closed on I-295 after a retaining wall partially collapsed where it crosses over Essex Avenue in Bellmawr in Camden County.

NJDOT says drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area and on Route 42 northbound.

The closure is in effect until further notice.

"Motorists should expect heavy congestion on I-295 northbound and Route 42 northbound. If possible, you should plan an alternate route during peak travel times," said Al Dyer, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works. "When the overall project is completed, it will alleviate much of the traffic congestion currently experienced on a daily basis. It will be a monumental change for this highway interchange creating a substantial upgrade to the current configuration."

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter