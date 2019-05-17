I-495 southbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

I-495 southbound was closed south of the Philadelphia Pike in Claymont, Del. after a multi-vehicle crash occurred Friday morning.

Police say three cars were involved in the wreck around 10:15 a.m.

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries.

Traffic was being diverted on to I-95 as investigators collected information and clean-up crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The road was reopened after a two hour closure.