One lane reopens on I-76 westbound near Center City after tractor-trailer crashes into fuel truck
PHILADELPHIA - One lane on the westbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway near Spring Garden Street has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash caused the heavily trafficked highway to close for hours on Friday morning.
The apparent accident was first reported shortly after 4 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into a Sunoco oil truck near Exits 344 and 342.
The collision caused the tanker to leak fuel onto the highway, according to police.
Early morning rush hour traffic stretched back for miles as crews work to clear and clean up the crash. Traffic was funneled from three lanes to one just before 8 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes on their commutes.
