I-95 CAP Project: Interstate reopened several hours early ahead of Monday commute

Commuters can let out a sigh of relief Monday morning; Interstate 95 has completely re-opened in Center City.

Northbound lanes were shut down from Saturday evening to Monday morning to allow crews to complete demolition for part of Philadelphia's I-95 CAP Project.

Drivers coming in and out of Center City this weekend experienced several delays as detours caused some traffic on surrounding roads.

The interstate was expected to re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, but traffic started flowing even earlier on the interstate.

Three ramps have also re-opened:

Ramp to northbound I-95/I-676 from just north of Washington Avenue at Columbus Boulevard.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-76 from New Jersey/Walt Whitman Bridge.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from Front Street.

The ramp to I-95 North from Lombard Circle at Columbus Boulevard will remain closed. Traffic will be directed to the northbound I-95 ramp from Columbus Boulevard near Catherine Street.

Crews are still removing debris from the demolition, causing at least one right lane southbound Columbus Boulevard from just north of Market Street to just south of Walnut Street to stay closed for at least a few weeks.

The changes are due to the $329 million project to create a nearly 12-acre park at Penn’s Landing over the highway. The park and improvements are slated to open in spring of 2028.