I-95 collapse: Medical examiner confirms identity, cause of death of tanker truck driver

Medical examiners in Philadelphia have confirmed the identity of a man who authorities say was behind the wheel of a gasoline tanker that crashed and exploded, causing part of I-95 to collapse.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office said Nathan Moody died of blunt trauma to the head and inhalation and thermal injuries. The manner of death has been ruled an accident, officials said.

Moody, 53, was previously identified by family members who described him as a hardworking father with more that 10-years of trucking experience.

"He wanted to raise his girl to know what a good Dad was, to know what a hardworking Dad was," said Issac Moody. "He didn't drink, he didn't smoke, he damn-sure didn't use any drugs."

Officials said the tanker truck was hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline when it exited the northbound side of I-95 and overturned underneath an overpass while trying to negotiate a curve.

The crash caused the tank to rupture and leak gas onto the roadway that quickly caught fire and exploded. Officials blamed the heat of the flames for causing part of I-95 to collapse.

Miraculously, no other motorists or bystanders were injured or killed in the fire and explosion. The devastation, however, will likely take months to fix and has quickly caused a traffic nightmare.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration to help expedite the rebuild of the stretch of highway that carries an estimated 160k motorists daily.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the wreckage Tuesday and warned that the damage could impact the price of goods.