Man wanted for stealing off-duty Philadelphia officer's gun during assault: police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say is armed with an officer's firearm after an assault Sunday morning.

The officer was off-duty when police say he was robbed of his personal firearm on the 2100 block of West Oxford Street around 7 a.m.

During the assault, the officer disarmed the attacker and fired his weapon in self-defense, according to authorities. It is unclear if the suspect was struck.

The suspect then took off in a black BMW sedan, striking the officer as he fled. Police have yet to release the condition of the officer.

Police say he may be known by the nickname "Duke," and should be considered armed and dangerous, since he is still in possession of the officer's firearm.

The suspected vehicle is a newer model black BMW sedan with tinted windows.

"It is important to note that the front rim on the driver's side is different from the rear rim on the same side," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia.