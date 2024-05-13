Suspect escapes Philadelphia police patrol car during arrest, flees on foot

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say escaped from a patrol vehicle Monday morning after he was stopped by officers for an outstanding warrant.

Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, was pulled over around 10 a.m. after police said he had an open warrant for firearms charges. Knox-Schenck was stopped on the unit block of West Collum Street, and police say he was found to be in possession of a firearm during the stop.

Knox-Schenck was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Police say he was then able to escape from custody when an unknown person opened the patrol vehicle door and Knox-Schenck fled on foot.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officers gave chase, but were unable to recapture him.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call 911.