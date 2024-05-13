Suspect escapes Philadelphia police patrol car during arrest, flees on foot
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say escaped from a patrol vehicle Monday morning after he was stopped by officers for an outstanding warrant.
Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, was pulled over around 10 a.m. after police said he had an open warrant for firearms charges. Knox-Schenck was stopped on the unit block of West Collum Street, and police say he was found to be in possession of a firearm during the stop.
Knox-Schenck was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Police say he was then able to escape from custody when an unknown person opened the patrol vehicle door and Knox-Schenck fled on foot.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting off-duty officer in Philadelphia
- 1 teen dead, another critical after carnival fight erupts into shooting at Concord Mall
- Carnival completely canceled by police after assault caught on video inside Exton mall
Officers gave chase, but were unable to recapture him.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call 911.