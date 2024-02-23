I-95 Philadelphia closure: CAP project to close southbound lanes over the weekend

A portion of the southbound lanes of I-95 will be shut down over the weekend as work continues on a project to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront.

This weekend PennDOT will begin the next demolition phase on the southbound lanes as crews work to expand the covered area over I-95 in Penn’s Landing as part of the I-95 CAP project.

I-95 will be closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp for 36 hours beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. That portion of the interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

During that time, one left lane will also be closed on I-95 North between Walnut and Chestnut Street.

Earlier in the day Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., a single lane closure will be in place on I-95 South between I-676 and Walnut Street.

Four ramps will also be shut down throughout the closure:

I-676 East to I-95 South (Chester/Philadelphia Int’l Airport): Motorists will be directed to exit at the Ben Franklin Bridge and use 6th Street, Race Street and southbound Columbus Boulevard to access the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street. Truck traffic will use the Front Street on-ramp to I-95 South.

I-95 South to Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue (Exit 22)

Market Street to I-95 South is also closed from 6 a.m. February 19 to mid-March: Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour signs to southbound Columbus Boulevard and the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street. Truck traffic will use the Front Street on-ramp to I-95 South.

Lombard Circle to I-95 North remains closed as of January 10: Traffic will be directed to use the northbound ramp from Columbus Boulevard near Catherine Street.

Officials say several additional regional detours will also be in place to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76, I-476, U.S. 1, the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and U.S. 130 to access I-95 South below the closure area.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge covering 11.5 acres from Columbus Boulevard to Chestnut and Walnut streets and from Front Street to the Delaware River.