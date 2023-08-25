Expand / Collapse search

I-95 reconstruction progress: Crews remove compromised concrete months after bridge collapse

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Reconstruction of I-95 bridge making progress

Crews are making progress on an I-95 bridge in Tacony that collapsed back in June after a tanker truck crash.

PHILADELPHIA - Construction crews are making steady progress on the project to permanently reconstruct a collapsed portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

SkyFOX was live over the bridge near Cottman Avenue as contractors began removing compromised concrete from the site.

In June, a fatal tanker truck crash ignited a huge fire that caused a section of the busy interstate to collapse.

A shut-down of the interstate caused headaches for commuters and residents  as detours caused delays for nearly two weeks.

However, a temporary fix was unveiled ahead of schedule, allowing traffic to flow on the I-95 once again.

Related

Officials celebrate reopening of I-95
article

Officials celebrate reopening of I-95

The collapsed stretch of I-95 is reopening sooner than expected, as Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll officially reopen the highway at noon Friday.

Thursday's progress is just another step on the way to a permanent solution, since new steel beams can't be installed until the comprised concrete is removed.

Officials have yet to give a timeline, or specific details for when the I-95 project will be completed.