I-95 reconstruction progress: Crews remove compromised concrete months after bridge collapse

Construction crews are making steady progress on the project to permanently reconstruct a collapsed portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

SkyFOX was live over the bridge near Cottman Avenue as contractors began removing compromised concrete from the site.

In June, a fatal tanker truck crash ignited a huge fire that caused a section of the busy interstate to collapse.

A shut-down of the interstate caused headaches for commuters and residents as detours caused delays for nearly two weeks.

However, a temporary fix was unveiled ahead of schedule, allowing traffic to flow on the I-95 once again.

Thursday's progress is just another step on the way to a permanent solution, since new steel beams can't be installed until the comprised concrete is removed.

Officials have yet to give a timeline, or specific details for when the I-95 project will be completed.