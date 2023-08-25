I-95 reconstruction progress: Crews remove compromised concrete months after bridge collapse
PHILADELPHIA - Construction crews are making steady progress on the project to permanently reconstruct a collapsed portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.
SkyFOX was live over the bridge near Cottman Avenue as contractors began removing compromised concrete from the site.
In June, a fatal tanker truck crash ignited a huge fire that caused a section of the busy interstate to collapse.
A shut-down of the interstate caused headaches for commuters and residents as detours caused delays for nearly two weeks.
However, a temporary fix was unveiled ahead of schedule, allowing traffic to flow on the I-95 once again.
Thursday's progress is just another step on the way to a permanent solution, since new steel beams can't be installed until the comprised concrete is removed.
Officials have yet to give a timeline, or specific details for when the I-95 project will be completed.