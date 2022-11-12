I-95 South crash: 2 killed after 2 separate accidents near Penn's Landing

article

Two separate accidents on Interstate 95 killed two people and shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police officials, an accident occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 6 in the morning. Three vehicles became entangled in a non-life threatening crash on the interstate.

The three vehicles were stopped on the left-hand side and partially in the middle lane and their drivers exited their vehicles to exchange information.

At this point, a different fourth vehicle was traveling south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting one of the stopped vehicles and, instead, hit one of the drivers.

That person was projected over a concrete barrier and onto the single lane of the on ramp from eastbound 676 to southbound I95.

After the pedestrian was hit, the driver in the fourth vehicle continued south and hit both of the other stopped vehicles, before coming to rest. The driver of the fourth vehicle was fatally injured in the accident.

The pedestrian was also killed.

All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing the scene, two lanes were re-opened about 7 a.m., allowing some traffic to slowly flow through.

Troopers say they continue to investigate the crash.