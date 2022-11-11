Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue.

Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in a car when another car drove up and fired 15 shots into the car.

According to investigators, both victims showed up at Temple University Hospital.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim who was sitting in the driver's seat is in stable condition, but the passenger did not survive.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the shooting or the search for suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.