Movie goers pack theaters for 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever'

Friday night is the night the highly-anticipated film "Black Panther" sequel "Wakanda Forever" is officially in theaters. And, just like the first film, people of all ages are flocking to catch the film.

"I'm excited because they're showing a new Black Panther," said Noah Grier heading into a packed movie theater in King of Prussia. Many are going to see Marvel magic.

"We're here for Black Panther 2, "Wakanda Forever." "Black Panther." We’re very excited," said two friends heading into a showing. "Wakanda Forever," the sequel to the 2018 "Black Panther" box office hit, landed in theaters Friday.

"We know it's going to do well. Most definitely," said James Johnson. He and his wife Michelle say it’s anticipation, excitement and emotional all at once.

"The only thing I miss is that, of course, Chadwick Boseman passed away, so we want to see what they are going to do. But I already know the story is going to be the Black Panther, if they follow the comic book strategy," said Michelle Little Johnson.

Chadwick Boseman is on everyone's mind as they pour into the theater. Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. Marvel chose not to recast his role of T'challa. Kyra Grier brought her son Noah.

"People are definitely very excited about it. It's "Black Panther" and the passing of Chadwick Boseman so you want to just remember him and remember his impact as Black Panther," she said.

Tim Matthews and Brandon Son have been looking forward to "Wakanda Forever" ever since the trailer was released.

"I don't know if they can replace Chadwick Boseman so it's going to be really interesting to see that but exciting," said Matthews.

Aiden McLaughlin was leaving the theater with "Wakanda Forever" movie merch. He shared his thoughts but no spoilers.

"I thought the movie was really good. It was a nice way to end off the saga for Chadwick Boseman. I thought it paid a lot of respect to him. It’s not as action packed as I thought it would be, but I still overall enjoyed it," he said.