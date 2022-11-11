Police: Armed suspects enter North Philadelphia home with 11 people inside before stealing items, car

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a North Philadelphia home with nearly a dozen young people inside, authorities say.

According to police, the incident happened Friday around 6 a.m. when two male suspects armed with guns and wearing masks entered a residence on the 1300 block of North 15th Street.

Authorities say 11 people, eight women and three men, all between the ages of 20 and 22, were inside the home sleeping at the time the aspects entered the property.

The suspects gathered all of the people inside and took them down to the basement, officials say.

Police say the suspects took the victims' debit and credit cards, cell phones and the keys to a silver 2015 Lincoln MKZ with the Pennsylvania tag KMF-1560.

According to authorities, the suspects fled in the stolen car in an unknown direction.

None of the victims were injured, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to officials.