'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence

The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia.

Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after the shooting.

Wilson says she doesn't know if her son and his three friends were the shooter's targets, but she hopes lawmakers will enact legislation to make it more difficult for people to get access to guns.

"He was shot in his leg and he's doing okay," Wilson said. "He's just in a lot of pain right now and traumatized."

When she got the call her son was shot, she couldn't believe it. She says her son, a 10th grader, is a fun-loving kid who hasn't been in any trouble.

"He's not in gangs or nothing like that. He stays to himself," she said.

Police say Wearing and three other teenagers were shot outside of a beauty salon on 60th and Oxford Streets by someone driving by in a silver Hyundai SUV.

According to police, another 16-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet while two 15-year-old sisters were shot in the shoulder and one also shot in the tight.

"Children shouldn't have to worry about going outside or leaving school and being shot outside of their home and being hurt," Wilson said. "I could've lost my son and that's all that I was worried about."

After the shooting, Pennsylvania Governor Tim Wolf issued a statement saying enough is enough.

____

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police.