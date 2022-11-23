Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say

article

Four juveniles were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning shortly after they were dismissed early from a nearby high school, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School, in the area of W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue.

Police say the shots rang out a short time after students were dismissed from school three hours early for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police tell FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that the juvenile victims include two boys and two girls. All four of the victims are believed to be Overbrook High School students, police added.

Police have not yet released further information on the victim's conditions, but say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.