'I think it's 100% true': Jason Kelce comments on Travis, Taylor Swift dating rumors in WIP interview

A "Love Story" in the making?

Jason Kelce may have just confirmed a budding romance between his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

The Eagles center broke the news Wednesday morning during an interview on WIP Sports Radio with hosts Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara.

When asked how the "lovebirds" are doing, Jason gave an unexpected response.

"I think they're doing great, and I think it's all 100 percent true," he said.

The hosts responded with a resounding "wow" as Travis basically said all the rumors are true - the Kansas City Chiefs star and award-winning pop star are dating!

As the WIP hosts said, everything Jason says gets quoted, so let's hope there's no "Bad Blood" between brothers after this interview!