Arrest made after ICE agent struck by fleeing suspect’s vehicle in New Jersey

The Brief A man who officials say was in the country illegally has been arrested after authorities say he struck an ICE agent with his van on Monday. Eduardo Cruz Garcia, 39, has been charged with assaulting a federal officer. The agent was treated for injuries to his shin and thigh.



Authorities have announced an arrest and charges against a man they say struck an ICE agent with his vehicle while allegedly attempting to evade arrest earlier this week.

What we know:

Eduardo Cruz Garcia, 39, was arrested and charged with assaulting a federal officer in the incident, according to federal officials.

Officials say Cruz Garcia is in the country illegally. He was arraigned on Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Route 72 in Manahawkin, New Jersey.

Authorities say agents stopped a white van driven by Cruz Garcia as part of an active investigation. Multiple agents got out of their vehicles and approached the van from the driver and passenger sides as the van was surrounded by ICE vehicles.

The agents attempted to speak with Cruz Garcia and a passenger and asked them to open the windows, and they refused, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Then, Cruz Garcia drove the van forward, striking an agent and pinning him between the van and an ICE vehicle. Cruz Garcia continued driving, striking another ICE vehicle as the agent fell to the ground in pain.

The agent discharged his firearm into the vehicle, but police have not indicated if Cruz Garcia or the passenger were struck by that gunfire.

The agent was treated for injuries to his shin and thigh at a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed in a social media post after the incident that they were attempting to arrest a man from Pero who had received a final removal order form an immigration judge in January.

They also commented on a recent ‘pattern’ of attacks against ICE agents that involved vehicles.

"There is a pattern of vehicle attacks against our officers. Our law enforcement officers are facing a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks against them," their post read in part.

Stafford Township Police said in a brief press release that they were not assisting or part of the ICE operation. They say they are also not conducting the investigation.

What they're saying:

Federal officials commented on the incident and subsequent arrest in a press release issued Wednesday morning.

"As alleged, the defendant weaponized his vehicle and conducted an egregious assault on a federal law enforcement officer during the course of his official duties," said U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. "The job is hard enough. Law enforcement must be able to carry out their duties without fear of obstruction or even worse, assault. Our office will hold accountable those whom harm officers to ensure they can protect our communities without repercussions."

"Let these charges against Cruz Garcia be a staunch reminder that assaulting and obstructing ICE law enforcement, as alleged here, is a serious crime and a felony," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark acting Field Office Director Arthur J. Wilson Jr. "Violence against our federal law enforcement officers as ICE carries out our daily mission in accordance with U.S. immigration law will not be tolerated. I want to thank our federal partners for their critical assistance in locating the defendant and ensuring that justice is sought."

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.