ICE rally for justice: Norristown families call for release of loved ones detained by ICE

The Brief Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Los Angeles for the sixth consecutive day, voicing their opposition to recent immigration raids. The unrest has spread beyond Southern California, with demonstrations occurring in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Local families with loved ones detained by ICE are calling for their release.



What we know:

In Los Angeles, the protests have been fueled by the Trump administration's immigration raids, which Mayor Karen Bass blames for the ongoing unrest.

Meanwhile, the White House has criticized the city for failing to protect its citizens.

South of Los Angeles, hundreds of marines are undergoing crowd control training in response to the protests.

Local perspective:

In Norristown, Montgomery County, a Hispanic community group held a news conference at a local church, where family members of those detained shared their experiences.

According to the group, at least 25 people have been picked up by ICE since Memorial Day in Norristown, causing widespread fear among the community.

What they're saying:

Rose De La Luz of Norristown expressed the daily fear immigrants face. "People are terrified. People leave their house because they have to go to work and they leave not knowing if they're gonna come back," she said.

She described the treatment at ICE detention centers as inhumane and highlighted the intimidation tactics used by ICE agents.

"We're just heartbroken and we're just hoping to get a court date. Everything is backed up because at this point they're just rounding up people," she added.

Jannet Navaro shared her brother-in-law's experience, saying, "I think one of the biggest misconceptions of being legal or illegal is how difficult it is to obtain the right documentation and paperwork."

Rose, a U.S. citizen, expressed her exhaustion and uncertainty. "I'm a U.S. citizen and every single day you live with uncertainty because I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," said Rose.

What's next:

Those who spoke at the news conference emphasized their role as the voice for those in hiding and afraid to speak up.

They called on the community to unite and vowed to continue fighting every day and at every opportunity.