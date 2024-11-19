This iconic Wildwood roller coaster is getting some upgrades

"The Great White" is getting a mini makeover!

Morey's Piers announced that its wooden coaster will be undergoing some upgrades before next season.

Its notoriously bumpy ride will become a bit smoother thanks to new trains.

They will adapt to the track's curves while reducing shuffling for riders.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The Great White," which currently reaches speeds over 50 mph with a 105-foot drop, is expected to be up and running with the new trains by next summer.

Morey's also teased some other, unannounced enhancements coming for the coaster.

We'll all just have to wait and see!