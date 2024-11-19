Expand / Collapse search

This iconic Wildwood roller coaster is getting some upgrades

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 19, 2024 9:39am EST
Morey's Pier upgrading Great White wooden roller coaster

One of Wildwood's most iconic rides is getting an upgrade!

WILDWOOD, N.J. - "The Great White" is getting a mini makeover!

Morey's Piers announced that its wooden coaster will be undergoing some upgrades before next season.

Its notoriously bumpy ride will become a bit smoother thanks to new trains.

They will adapt to the track's curves while reducing shuffling for riders.

"The Great White," which currently reaches speeds over 50 mph with a 105-foot drop, is expected to be up and running with the new trains by next summer.

Morey's also teased some other, unannounced enhancements coming for the coaster.

We'll all just have to wait and see!