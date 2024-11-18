Small plane crashes during takeoff at Doylestown Airport: police

article

A pilot and at least one other person were injured when investigators say their single-engine plane left the runway during takeoff and struck another plane.

The apparent accident happened Monday afternoon at Doylestown Airport, a small facility located about an hour north of Philadelphia.

All occupants were off the plane when emergency responders arrived at the airport and were brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say the plane crashed during takeoff when it left the runway and smashed into another unoccupied plane before it came to a rest.

Local authorities remained at the scene of the crash until officials from the FAA arrived. It's unknown at this time what caused the plane to crash.