Large wildfire in Burlington County threatens at least 20 structures

Crews in New Jersey are working to contain a wildfire in Burlington County’s Hainesport neighborhood Monday night.

The wildfire is burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court.

SKYFOX was live over the fire in Hainesport Monday evening.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service, Westampton Squad 2723 and Hainesport Volunteer Fire Company are at the scene.

As of Monday at 7:00 p.m., the fire is zero percent contained and has threatened at least 20 structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



