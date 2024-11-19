Expand / Collapse search

Wild hog wanted for evading police around Pennsylvania township: 'Slippery swine'

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  November 19, 2024 7:26am EST
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County have been going "hog-wild" for weeks trying to capture a runaway pig, and it's still on the loose!

The hog has gone viral since its great escape, even getting fed thanks to residents.

If you see the "slippery swine," police are asking you to report its location.

"We want to get him before he runs into the street and breaks his little piggy."

They say once the hog is caught, it will get a vet check-up and be put up for adoption.