Ignoring your co-workers can help you avoid being tired, study reveals

You may not want to talk to your co-workers anymore. Because ignoring them may help you feel less tired at the end of the day.

Mental Health professionals talking to “Business Insider” offered up some tips on how to avoid feeling burned out at work.

Having your focus drawn away from the job at hand can be causing you mental exhaustion. Especially when co-workers interrupt you with questions or conversation, it can take up to 25 minutes for you to regain your complete focus.

This, according to psychologist Ulrika Leons, who says switching back and forth between work and distractions can have its toll on your mental energy.

So how do you kindly navigate around the situation-- after all, you had to work with them.

Leons says you can avoid the unwanted distraction by wearing headphones, it sends a clear message to your office mates that you can't be disturbed.