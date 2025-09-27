Illuminate the sky at Philadelphia's Lights Lantern Fest in October

article

The Brief The Lights Lantern Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Coatesville, Pa. Tickets are available at different price points, with the final ticket price set at $60. The event features live music, food trucks, and a sky lantern launch at nightfall.



The sky of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, will be illuminated by thousands of floating lights as The Lights Lantern Fest, a celebration featuring live music, food trucks and a stunning lantern launch, comes to Plantation Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Event highlights and details

Gates will open a few hours before sunset at Plantation Field, where attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks and various activities.

The sky lantern launch is scheduled for nightfall, subject to wind conditions and fire marshal approval.

The event promises a unique experience as participants release lanterns into the sky, creating a breathtaking display. Each adult ticket includes a lantern and a marker, while kids receive a fun kit with their ticket.

Ticket information

Tickets are available at different price points, with discounts offered for kids aged 4-12. The final ticket price is set at $60, and additional lanterns can be purchased online with your ticket.

Currently, prices are $56 for an adult, or $195 for a date night package that includes two adult tickets, two lanterns and markers, plush blanket and teddy bear, and a bottle of apple cider with champagne flutes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and warm clothing, as the event will continue into the night. While outside food and drink are typically allowed, policies may vary by venue.

Food and entertainment

A variety of food trucks will be on site, offering diverse and delicious options. Alcohol is not permitted at the event, but attendees can enjoy a wide selection of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Throughout the day, local artists will perform, and there will be dance parties and play areas for all ages.

The event is weather-dependent, and if postponed, organizers aim to reschedule within 90 days. If not rescheduled within that timeframe, refunds will be available.

