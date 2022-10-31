'I'm a lot famous': Young Phillies fan who heckled Astros fan in viral video ready for another win

Proud and loud with a red "P" painted on his heart. Carson Wallace embodies every Philadelphia sports fan - and he's just five years old!

The young Phillies fan became a viral sensation after yelling, "Let's Go!" in the face of an Astros fan when the Phillies rallied back to win Game 1 of the World Series in Houston last week.

"I'm a lot famous," Carson told FOX 29's Jenn Frederick.

And he's not wrong! The 5-second clip has been blasted nationwide ever since, and even sparked a response from the unamused Astros fan.

"Damn they raise their kids different in Philly," Ricky Dennis wrote in an Instagram post after the game.

Unfortunately Carson, his dad and brother had to fly back home after Game 1, leaving the Phillies to lose Game 2 against the Astros.

Hopefully the Fightin' Phils can pick up some more wins this week, because when asked why he loves the Phillies, Carson was pretty clear.

"They win a lot," he said.