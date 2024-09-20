Independence Hall's north side clock tower face has a crack, repairs planned

The Brief The north side clock face on Independence Hall's iconic clock tower has a crack. The crack formed just before the number VII and has split in several directions. Caretakers say it's either from "imperfection in the glass or tight glazing clamps. Repairs for the clock face are already being planned and should be done this fall.



The Liberty Bell isn't the only thing sporting a crack at Independence Hall!

Caretakers say they recently discovered a crack in the north side clock face of Independence Hall's iconic clock tower.

In an Instagram post, they shared a picture of the crack and explained that it's either from an "imperfection in the glass or tight glazing clamps."

The crack appears to have formed just before number VII (the Roman numeral for 7) on the clock's face, and has splintered in several directions.

Plans for repairs are already underway, according to caretakers, and should be completed sometime this fall.

"Thank you for your continued support as we put our best (clock) face forward to keep our nation's shrine in top condition," they wrote.