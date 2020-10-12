Indoor contact practices and competitions may resume for medium and high-risk sports in New Jersey

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday allowing contact practices and competitions in indoor settings for organized sports defined as “medium risk” and “high risk."

The order includes hockey, basketball, cheerleading, group dance, rugby, boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, and wrestling.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities,” said Gov. Murphy. “After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff.”

According to the order, all indoor practices and competitions are limited to 25% of the capacity of the room, but not more than 25 or less than 10 persons.

The order states the number of people who are necessary for practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, exceeds 25, the practice or competition may proceed if no unnecessary individuals such as spectators are present.

