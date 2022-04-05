Maks recommended indoors for Philadelphia; Hearing for suspect in death of 2 troopers, pedestrian postponed

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Philadelphia health department recommends indoor masking amid jump in COVID-19 infections

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia health officials are recommending that people wear masks in public indoor spaces to help thwart a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the city.

Philadelphia Department of Health said in a Monday press release that coronavirus case in Philadelphia have increased by more than 50% in the last ten days. This jump comes as COVID-19 infections in Philadelphia have been slowly rising over the last several weeks, according to officials.

"As we see more cases of COVID-19 in the city, everyone’s risk goes up," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "That means that now is the time to start taking precautions."

Philadelphia remains in the All Clear tier of the city's COVID-19 response levels. That means that daily cases are less than 100 and hospitalizations are less than 50. However, Bettigole advised Philadelphians to have a stash of masks ready in case the mandate returns.

"It’s not required yet, but Philadelphians should strongly consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces," Bettigole said. "Make sure you have a supply of masks and home tests ready in case you need them."

The health department credits the uptick in new cases to the new BA.2 omicron variant that has infected millions in Europe and has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in America.

2. Teen shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a teen boy was shot and killed while walking home from school Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of North 15th Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters the 15-year-old student had just left Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey School when he was approached by at least one gunman who shot him four times in the torso.

Officers drove the boy to Temple University Hospital where died, according to police.

There were at least 20 shots fired during the confrontation, Walker said. The victim was not identified by police, but Walker said he was in the 8th grade at Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey School.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

3. Police: 13-year-old shot multiple times while sitting inside parked car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – A young teen is fighting for his life after police said he was shot several times while sitting inside a parked car Monday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Hoopes Street around 8:30 for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that a 13-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when someone walked up and fired over a dozen shots into the car.

The boy was hit in the head, chest and arms, according to Walker. He was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by responding officer were he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Walker said investigators believe the teen was targeted by the unknown shooter.

4. Weather Authority: Consecutive days of rain, heavy downpours begin Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - Spring's April showers will begin making their way into the Delaware Valley on Tuesday bringing consecutive days of rain to the area.

The sun will peek out in the morning but will be obscured by clouds for the rest of the day.

Rain is expected to move into the area around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. according to forecasters.

Overnight, the rain will get heavy and continue into Wednesday, making for a messy morning commute with heavy downpours.

5. Hearing for woman charged in death of 2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian on I-95 postponed

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI, and related charges in connection with the crash that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.

PHILADELPHIA - The hearing for the woman charged in the death of two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 last month is postponed after originally being scheduled for Tuesday. The postponement came minutes after the families of the fallen troopers arrived at the courthouse.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb was behind the wheel of an SUV when it plowed into Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, on I-95 in Philadelphia.

The impact sent all three men over the median and into the northbound lanes. They were all later pronounced dead at the scene and Webb was taken into custody.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges in the incident, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer. Sources have told FOX 29 since the crash that Webb had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested after the crash.

