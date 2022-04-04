Montgomery County man charged in 2 separate shootings on I-276

article

A Montgomery County man has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate road rage shootings on Interstate 276, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Andre Kenny Mark Green of Fort Washington was arrested and charged.

Police say troopers responded to the Bensalem Turnpike Interchange for a report of a man in a gray sedan who shot at a Ford F-150.

According to investigators, two shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Days later, troopers were dispatched to the westbound side of the highway in the area of mile marker 347 in Bensalem Township for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say they learned a gray Kia Forte, operated by a similar man from the March 15 shooting, shot at a person's vehicle.

The victims in both incidents were not hurt, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police says Green was arrested at his job in Fairless Hills on April 1 at 6 a.m. without incident.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.

