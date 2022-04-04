Teen shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a teen boy was shot and killed while walking home from school Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of North 15th Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters the 15-year-old student had just left Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey School when he was approached by at least one gunman who shot him four times in the torso.

Officers drove the boy to Temple University Hospital where died, according to police.

There were at least 20 shots fired during the confrontation, Walker said. The victim was not identified by police, but Walker said he was in the 8th grade at Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey School.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

