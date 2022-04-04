Police: Man shot to death inside Frankford Chinese food restaurant

article

Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday night inside a Frankford Chinese food restaurant.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 40-year-old man shot at least once in the chest in the customer area of the Chinese food restaurant. Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim had just picked up Chinese food when some walked into the restaurant and fired three shots from point blank range.

Small said officers made placed a suspect in custody and found a gun.

