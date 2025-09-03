Inmate's escape attempt foiled at Chester County Prison: officials

The Brief An inmate attempted to escape Chester County Prison Wednesday. He was quickly apprehended thanks to prison staff and security features. Back in 2023, convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante escaped from the same prison, which prompted the increase in security measures for the facility.



An inmate attempted to escape from Chester County Prison Wednesday afternoon, but was quickly apprehended thanks to the facility's security measures and the swift actions of prison staff.

The District Attorney's Office confirmed that all inmates are accounted for and assured the community that there is no threat.

What we know:

Wednesday afternoon, officials say, an inmate attempted to escape from the Chester County Prison before he was quickly apprehended.

All inmates have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

The escape attempt was thwarted through a combination of security features and diligent work by prison staff.

The District Attorney emphasized that Chester County has been focusing on enhancing prison security in recent years, a priority underscored by past incidents.

In 2023, convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante escaped from the same prison and evaded capture for two weeks before being apprehended. This incident prompted increased attention to security protocols and measures within the facility.

The District Attorney's office reassures the public that the situation is under control and that there is no danger to the community.