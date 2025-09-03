Inmate's escape attempt foiled at Chester County Prison: officials
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - An inmate attempted to escape from Chester County Prison Wednesday afternoon, but was quickly apprehended thanks to the facility's security measures and the swift actions of prison staff.
The District Attorney's Office confirmed that all inmates are accounted for and assured the community that there is no threat.
What we know:
The escape attempt was thwarted through a combination of security features and diligent work by prison staff.
The District Attorney emphasized that Chester County has been focusing on enhancing prison security in recent years, a priority underscored by past incidents.
In 2023, convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante escaped from the same prison and evaded capture for two weeks before being apprehended. This incident prompted increased attention to security protocols and measures within the facility.
