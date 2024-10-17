Innocent victim hit in head by stray gunfire lucky to be alive, police say

A man is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting unfolded on the 6200 block of Wheeler Street just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers said they found the 35-year-old victim inside his house, bleeding from the back of his head, but still conscious, walking around and talking.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he’s stable.

Officers say a stray bullet traveled a few hundred feet and then came through the window of an enclosed porch, before hitting the victim.

In all, police say at least 16 shots were fired from at least two weapons.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small stated, "Clearly, an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire. There may have been some sort of a shootout on the other end of the block, on the 6200 block of Wheeler where we found the spent shell casings because they’re two separate caliber and the location of the groups of spent shell casings were."

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.