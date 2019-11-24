Insanity defense planned for suspect in Montgomery County double murder

article

An insanity defense is planned in the trial of a woman accused of having killed her former landlord and another woman in Montgomery County earlier this year.

In March, officers responded to a home on West Indian Lane in West Norriton Township for a wellness check. Police said they found 78-year-old Lila Frost dead in an empty bathtub. Her 68-year-old friend Lorraine Gigliello was found dead under a kitchen table.

Investigators said 44-year-old Naseema Sami and her 6-year old son were discovered hiding under a bed.

"[Sami] had been a tenant 20 years ago. The defendant returned on March 7 looking for Frost, who offered to help her if she ever needed anything," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Sami is accused of killing Gigliello, who came into the home first, recognized her and threatened to call police. Sami then allegedly killed Frost when she arrived later.

Investigators said furniture was blocking entrances to the home and that Sami had tried to clean up the crime scene. Her son reportedly told officers what happened.

Defense attorney Carrie Allman says Sami was experiencing symptoms of severe mental illness related to a delusional disorder, including "psychotic beliefs and intense paranoia."

A prosecutor says he plans to call witnesses "to disprove or discredit" the insanity defense.

Sami is charged with first- and third-degree murder and related offenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.