Inside PA Conference for Women featuring Martha Stewart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Dawn Staley

Empowering women was the goal at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women Thursday, with nearly 9,000 women packing an event that came on the heels of Election Day.

After Vice President Kamala Harris' loss, many are wondering if they'll see a woman president.

The conference was packed with women who are focused on issues that matter most to them, but following the election results, many women feel those issues may not be as important to everyone.

Despite this, women in Pennsylvania say they are hopeful, proud, and energized.

"How I felt yesterday is completely gone because today we are powerful, we are strong, we are here, and we are motivated, and we are not going back," said Evelyn Vasquez-Gerzzyk.

Just two days after former President Donald Trump was elected as the nation’s next president, nearly 9,000 women packed the Philadelphia Convention Center for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

"It's actually really exciting to come together even during an election year after we get the results because you can still see that people are excited and motivated to do the work," said Joi Wade, founder of JoiFul Bee in Philadelphia.

The nonpartisan conference, featuring speakers like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dawn Staley, and Martha Stewart, focuses on issues impacting women, such as health, the wage gap, and entrepreneurship.

The theme of the event is "Power in Unity," and that’s what's keeping many women disappointed in Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss, encouraged.

"It’s so important for us to stand together. I feel like women of all races, nationalities, and demographics really should have a voice. We are in a battle for our rights," said Jade Thomas from Northeast Philadelphia.

"We didn’t get our first black woman president of the United States of America but I can't say I'm surprised. There's a lot of black women who are overqualified for a job and get passed over for someone who is not nearly as capable as them," said Leah Murphy, a Philadelphia-based owner of Career Jumps for the Journey, which helps women navigate their career development.

And while some women are already strategizing, Joi Wade says, "Our president is only going to be in office for four years, so how do you start doing that groundwork early so that we have someone that represents the rights for women in office?"

Others, like Leah Murphy, are taking time to reflect, rest, and reset.

"Our own well-being. Our own mental health has to come first as we navigate and feel these feelings," said Murphy.

Although the election is a loss to some, one thing they aren’t losing is faith.

"I believe if we keep pushing, and women, whoever is getting ready to run the next four years, if they strive, continuing to do what they say they’re going to do, absolutely we’ll have a woman president," said Brenda Robinson of Bethlehem, from CDR Consultants LLC.

"I'm hoping that I will be here and alive for that moment and if not my kids eventually will see the change," echoed Jade Thomas.