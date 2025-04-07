Driver in stolen car leads police on chase from Delaware County to Philadelphia: State Police

article

The Brief A driver who was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car was arrested after a pursuit early Monday morning. Police used a spike strip to flatten the vehicle's tires, and a PIT maneuver brought the car to a stop in Philadelphia. No injuries were reported.



The driver of a stolen car was arrested after leading police on a chase through Delaware County that ended when a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver.

The chase started in Marple Township around 4 a.m. Monday morning and continued into Philadelphia where the stolen Acura TSX was immobilized by police.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say they joined the pursuit of a stolen Acura TSX in Marple Township around 4 a.m. Monday.

The chase continued onto I-95 in Tinicum Township, then moved northbound onto SR-91 where police used a spike strip to flatten the vehicle's tires.

Police continued to pursue the vehicle across the Platt Bridge and onto I-76, where police say the driver exited onto Vare Avenue.

The chase came to an end when a State Police cruiser successfully performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) to stop the fleeing car.

The driver was taken into custody and no one was injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared exactly how the pursuit began.

Authorities have also not identified the driver and have not announced charges.