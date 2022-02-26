Internal Affairs Headquarters hit with bullet during shooting incident Friday

article

The Internal Affairs Headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia was the scene of a shooting Friday night.

The incident happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of Dungan road.

Police say several shots were fired at a woman in the vicinity of the Internal Affairs Headquarters.

During the shooting, one shot flew through the cafeteria window and struck a wall.

No injuries were reported, but several spent shells were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

