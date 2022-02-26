Internal Affairs Headquarters hit with bullet during shooting incident Friday
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Internal Affairs Headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia was the scene of a shooting Friday night.
The incident happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of Dungan road.
Police say several shots were fired at a woman in the vicinity of the Internal Affairs Headquarters.
During the shooting, one shot flew through the cafeteria window and struck a wall.
No injuries were reported, but several spent shells were found at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement