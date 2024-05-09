Students blamed for classroom computer fire at Quakertown High School: police
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Authorities say three teens are being held responsible for causing a computer to catch fire inside a classroom at Quakertown High School.
The students, who were not identified due to their ages, face charges of institutional vandalism, reckless endangerment, dangerous burning, and disorderly conduct.
Investigators have not said what the students are alleged to have done to cause the computer fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.