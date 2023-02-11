Investigation underway after 3-month-old girl dies in Bucks County, police say

The death of a 3-month-old baby girl has sparked an investigation in Bucks County, according to authorities.

Chief of Police says the baby died Friday after being transported to St. Mary's Medical Center from a "location in Lower Southampton Township."

No further details regarding what led to the 3-month-old's death have been released.

MORE HEADLINES:

An investigation is underway by detectives and the Bucks County coroner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.