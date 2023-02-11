Investigation underway after 3-month-old girl dies in Bucks County, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The death of a 3-month-old baby girl has sparked an investigation in Bucks County, according to authorities.
Chief of Police says the baby died Friday after being transported to St. Mary's Medical Center from a "location in Lower Southampton Township."
No further details regarding what led to the 3-month-old's death have been released.
An investigation is underway by detectives and the Bucks County coroner.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.