Police: 14-year-old boy, 19-year-old man recovering after both are shot in Old City

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting of a boy and a young man that took place in Old City Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., on the unit block of Chestnut Street, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in Center City and are listed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.