Iron Hill Brewery returns to Center City after bankruptcy forced abrupt closure

The sound of glasses clinking at 1150 Market Street marks a return many Philadelphians thought would never happen.

Last September, the taps went dry at the 8,500-square-foot gastropub after a Chapter 7 bankruptcy abruptly shut down operations. For locals like Alfie Pollitt, who passes the restaurant frequently, the sight of a closed dining room was a jarring addition to the neighborhood.

"I saw all the lights and all the signage up this whole time since last year," Pollitt said. "I heard it was going to be opening up under a new entity, so I wish them the best."

A Second Chance for Staff

What they're saying:

The comeback is being staged by new ownership, but the faces behind the bar remain familiar. For Matt Gundrum, Director of Brewery Operations, the reopening is deeply personal.

"When we went bankrupt in September, I never thought it was going to come back," Gundrum said. "I spent 20 years of my life with Iron Hill—most of my adult life. It really defined who I was in a lot of ways."

Gundrum is among many former employees returning to the fold.

'Unfinished Business' on Tap

What we know:

While the core of Iron Hill Brewery remains, the menu is seeing some fresh updates. To commemorate the struggle of the past year, the brewery has released a new flagship beer with a fitting name: Unfinished Business.

"We were putting the company back together and we all said, 'We have unfinished business coming back to this,'" Gundrum explained. "So, we decided to brew a beer as an homage to that."

Sparking New Life in Center City

Big picture view:

The revival isn’t just about the beer—it’s about the block. City officials are hopeful that the reopening will act as a catalyst for the Market East corridor, which has struggled with vacancies in recent years.

The timing couldn't be better. On opening day, the pub was already filled with out-of-state visitors in town for a beer convention.

"I think it’s great," said Brenden Stubblefield, a visitor from Texas. "The beer is great, and so is the food so far. We are all enjoying it."

The future of Iron Hill Brewery

What's next:

The Center City location is only the beginning of a larger regional rollout. Iron Hill is slated to reopen five locations this year, including Huntingdon Valley, PA and Wilmington, DE.