Is Citizens Bank Park one of the best MLB stadiums? 2026 rankings revealed

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies' home stadium landed near the middle of USA Today's 2026 MLB stadium rankings. The San Diego Padres' Petco Park took the number one spot, praised as the "perfect ballpark. All 30 MLB stadiums were evaluated based on a combination of general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food, and character.



With baseball season in full swing and fans returning to the stands, it's the perfect time to ask: where does your team's ballpark rank among the league's best?

Local perspective:

Citizens Bank Park came in 14th place out of 30 in USA Today's Major League Baseball stadium rankings for 2026.

The ranking claims that the home of the Philadelphia Phillies needs a better location, but gave a nod to the ballpark's unique Philadelphia feeling, cheesesteak availability and new video board.

Despite its No. 13 spot, the ranking does state that Citizens Bank Park has "one of the great stadium atmospheres, particularly in the postseason."

Big picture view:

The San Diego Padres' Petco Park grabbed the No. 1 spot after being dubbed the "perfect ballpark," while the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field came in last place.

Rankings for MLB stadiums in the Northeast

New York Mets' Citi Field: 9th place

Yankee Stadium: 25th place

Washington Nationals Park: 15th place

Dig deeper:

Each stadium's ranking was based on general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.