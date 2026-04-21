Is Citizens Bank Park one of the best MLB stadiums? 2026 rankings revealed
PHILADELPHIA - With baseball season in full swing and fans returning to the stands, it's the perfect time to ask: where does your team's ballpark rank among the league's best?
Local perspective:
Citizens Bank Park came in 14th place out of 30 in USA Today's Major League Baseball stadium rankings for 2026.
The ranking claims that the home of the Philadelphia Phillies needs a better location, but gave a nod to the ballpark's unique Philadelphia feeling, cheesesteak availability and new video board.
Despite its No. 13 spot, the ranking does state that Citizens Bank Park has "one of the great stadium atmospheres, particularly in the postseason."
Big picture view:
The San Diego Padres' Petco Park grabbed the No. 1 spot after being dubbed the "perfect ballpark," while the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field came in last place.
Rankings for MLB stadiums in the Northeast
- New York Mets' Citi Field: 9th place
- Yankee Stadium: 25th place
- Washington Nationals Park: 15th place
Dig deeper:
Each stadium's ranking was based on general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from USA Today.