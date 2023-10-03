'It happened so quick': Pennsylvania family's longtime home destroyed by fire

A Pennsylvania family previously touched by life-threatening adversity is weathering another storm after a devastating fire completely destroyed their longtime home.

Felicia Soto was watching television with her 89-year-old grandfather Monday night when the fire sparked inside their home on Sharon Street in Warminster.

Celeste Soto had just gotten off work when a neighbor told her their house was on fire. She rushed inside the burning home to get her kids and father out safely.

"It happened so quick, within minutes," said Celeste, who grew up in the home that's been in her family for nearly 40 years.

"Everything is gone, we lost everything in the blink of an eye," said Sandra Soto, the matriarch of the family. "A lot of sentimental things are gone, especially from my Dad."

This isn't the first time the Soto family was faced with a life-threatening challenge. Back in August, the Soto family met an Ohio man who donated his son's heart to Felicia in 2017 after she went into heart failure.

One of the only things saved in the fire was a statue of the Virgin Mary, which the Soto family sees as a sign from above. The family is relying on their faith and friends to get through this tragedy, with many in the community donating clothing, supplies and food.

"God will help us," Sandra said. "Thank God everybody in the community has been helping a lot."

Fire investigators are still unsure of how the fire started. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the Soto family.