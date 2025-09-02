‘It’s overwhelming’ Community rallies to help family of 6 that lost everything in South Jersey fire

Angela Ho says her family was in the process of expanding their Glendora home, where she lived with her husband, four children—eight, five, and twin two-year-olds and dog.

Eight months into the process of getting an addition built, on Sunday night, while away at the shore, she says several of her neighbors frantically reached out.

"I get a phone call at 12ish in the morning and jumped up, we jumped in the truck and flew home," she said.

Gloucester Township Police say officers and firefighters from several departments responded to the home on Price Drive to bring the fire under control.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but Angela says their home was destroyed with nothing left to salvage.

"It puts a lot into perspective, everybody’s OK, we just wanted an addition, that’s all we wanted, we just wanted more space," she said.

Her family is starting the long process of rebuilding—all thanks to Lisa Walker, who started an Amazon Wish List with exact needs and sizes, after contacting Angela’s sister.

Walker started a Facebook group during COVID to help people struggling to make ends meet during that time, and since then, unintentionally became a "go-to" after tragedies, like house fires, in the community.

She says the community has come through tremendously in just a few days.

"The community, I can’t do it without them, people thank me, but, it’s like, I can’t help everybody without the community helping me help them," said Walker. "It renews my faith in humanity every single time, that’s why I do it, I love it, I love seeing everybody rally around somebody in need in a small community."

Angela says explaining the tragedy to her children has been the hardest part, but through the community’s help, they have what they need to start school on Friday.

"This community, I will never let anybody say something bad about them, because they’re ready, by the Grace of God, they’re ready," she said. "Everything is so appreciated."

The family says they have graciously received plenty of clothes to hold them over. The wish list, gift cards, and a GoFundMe is the best way to support them moving forward.

Gloucester Township Police say the fire is being investigated by their department, the Glendora Fire Marshal and the Camden County Fire Marshals Office.