Ivy League cancels men's, women's basketball tournaments due to coronavirus

article

Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.

League officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after consulting with medical and public health professionals.

The Ivy League’s regular-season champions, Princeton University women and Yale University men, will automatically qualify for their respective NCAA tournaments.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Princeton University restricts gatherings, offers remote classes

Advertisement

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Coronavirus: DOJ issues warning over price gouging

Stocks climb, tentatively, following worst day since 2008

What states have declared coronavirus emergencies?

All tickets for the Ivy League Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in full, but ticket holders with any questions should contact the Harvard ticket office.

The league will also immediately implement highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletic events. The League is also canceling all out-of-season practices and competitions.

“Following a number of league-wide discussions throughout the last several weeks, we have decided to exercise caution in the interest of student-athletes, fans and the general community,” Harris said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP