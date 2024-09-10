Philadelphia officer on life support after shooting in June dies: officials

Tragedy for the Philadelphia Police Department and the city as a whole as an officer shot in the line of duty in June has died.

Officials announced the death of Officer Jaime Roman, 31, Tuesday.

Officer Roman had been on life support at Temple University Hospital following a shooting during a traffic stop in Kensington.

The fatal incident occurred June 22nd, on the 3500 block of F Street, a little before 8 p.m. Officer Roman and his partner were conducting a traffic stop on a car with four occupants. They then moved to a live stop of the vehicle. During an inspection of the car, Bethel noted the officers saw a holster and a man begin to run from the scene.

The suspect turned and opened fire striking Officer Roman in the neck.

By Monday, the DA had charged 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and more related charges. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated all four of the people, including Vazquez, were in custody.

He was a husband and father. Officer Roman had six and a half years on the job.