Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia officer on life support after shooting in June dies: officials

By and
Updated  September 10, 2024 10:51pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Officer shot in line of duty during traffic stop in June, on life support, dies from injuries

Officer Roman had been on life support at Temple University Hospital following a shooting during a traffic stop in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy for the Philadelphia Police Department and the city as a whole as an officer shot in the line of duty in June has died.

Officials announced the death of Officer Jaime Roman, 31, Tuesday.

Officer Roman had been on life support at Temple University Hospital following a shooting during a traffic stop in Kensington.

The fatal incident occurred June 22nd, on the 3500 block of F Street, a little before 8 p.m. Officer Roman and his partner were conducting a traffic stop on a car with four occupants. They then moved to a live stop of the vehicle. During an inspection of the car, Bethel noted the officers saw a holster and a man begin to run from the scene.

The suspect turned and opened fire striking Officer Roman in the neck.

Procession for Philadelphia officer who has dies after June shooting

See a procession of law enforcement officials as they leave Temple University Hospital after an officer shot in the line of duty in June died.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Monday, the DA had charged 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and more related charges. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated all four of the people, including Vazquez, were in custody.

Related

Philadelphia officer 'on life support' after traffic stop shooting, suspect in custody: officials
article

Philadelphia officer 'on life support' after traffic stop shooting, suspect in custody: officials

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty as city officials ask for prayers for the husband and father they say is currently on life support.

He was a husband and father. Officer Roman had six and a half years on the job.